News on this week’s NXT episode

The first matches have been announced for Tuesday’s post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh is now official for Tuesday’s show.

Lee vs. McDonagh was made after McDonagh did a promo on the August 23 NXT episode, where he talked about sacrificing himself to NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave, and how his pain tolerance was only growing. On that same episode, Lee commented to McKenzie Mitchell how he was “creeped out” by McDonagh. JD then addressed Lee on last week’s Worlds Collide go-home show, and commented on how he’d rather be a little creepy instead of emotionally fragile like Lee. Today’s Worlds Collide event then featured a backstage segment where Mitchell asked Lee about McDonagh. Lee said he knows JD is dark and he likes to get darker in the ring, but he’s had his own fair share of dark clouds and rain doesn’t scare him. Lee added that he’s not afraid of the dark side, and if JD wants to get weird, they can get weird on Tuesday night. Lee ended the segment by promising McDonagh will not like the result on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s show will also feature Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in a 2 of 3 Falls Match. The match was made after a segment on last week’s NXT show, which featured Axiom and Frazer reading comics before agreeing on the Best of 3 idea. WWE confirmed the match for Tuesday during Worlds Collide.