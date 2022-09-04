Mickie James in win-or-retire Impact angle

Mickie James returned to Impact Wrestling this week for a major announcement of her own.

James cut an emotional promo in the ring which detailed the death of her sister, getting released from WWE, and returning to Impact. She thanked her fans for sticking by her and then addressed what’s next for her.

The 43-year-old said that after months of soul-searching, she wants to find out if she can still hang out with the best and announced an open challenge for her, going through everyone who responds to eventually get an Impact Knockouts title match.

But there is a catch. If she loses any match along the way, or loses the title match if she gets there, she will then retire.

The angle is similar to what Ric Flair did on his way to WrestleMania 24 when Vince McMahon made Flair wrestle all the top guys and if he loses, he had to retire. Flair ended up losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania.