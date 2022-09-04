LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NXT WORLDS COLLIDE

– The WWE NXT Worlds Collide Kickoff pre-show finally opens up with a live shot from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at 3:44pm ET. Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell are talking about today’s show. The Kickoff was scheduled to begin at 3:30pm ET but there were technical issues. We see NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter arriving earlier today. There are a few more technical issues but now we cut to Toxic Attraction. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne go on about how they should be competing for the titles today, but soon enough they will be champions again. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose knocks Sam and McKenzie for not talking about her enough. She promises to unify the titles today. Sam believes Rose will unify the titles today.

There was a segment where The Diamond Mine found Roderick Strong laid out in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and now they’re looking for the mystery attackers. The Diamond Mine promised Strong they’d find who did this. Back from a break and we get a video package for today’s main event. NXT UK commentator Andy Shepherd remotely joins McKenzie and Roberts to discuss today’s show. Shepherd picks NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate to win, while Roberts goes with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. McKenzie wraps up and that’s it for the quick Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event opens up with a video package. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and the crowd is already fired up.

NXT North American Title Match: Ricochet vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Superstar Ricochet to a big pop. We see large jerseys start dropping down from the rafters, featuring names of the people NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has retained over. A jersey for Ricochet appears last but not with the others. The music hits and out comes Hayes with Trick Williams. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The second bell rings and here we go. They size each other up as fans chant for Ricochet. They lock up and go into the ropes, then the mat and back up, still locked up. Ricochet tosses Hayes and then grabs him from behind. They trade holds again as some fans do dueling chants. They trade takedowns and more counters, then face off with their poses in a stalemate. They face off and trade slaps now.

The back & forth continues. Ricochet with a headscissors takedown and a big dropkick for a pop from the crowd. Ricochet with strikes in the corner, then a takedown and a kick to the back. Ricochet covers but doesn’t get a count. Hayes dodges a kick and retreats to the floor to regroup with Trick as fans boo. Ricochet reaches out and Hayes slams his arm over the rope. They lock up again and trade holds. Ricochet ends up on the floor and he calls out Trick for a potential cheap shot. Hayes follows and they tangle against the barrier. Trick keeps acting like he will get involved but Ricochet warns him.

Ricochet gets an assist from a fan in the front row with a big chop. Ricochet brings it back in but Hayes hits him and covers for a 1 count. Hayes with chops in the corner before dropping Ricochet again. Hayes with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Hayes shows off some to a mixed reaction. Ricochet misses a kick and Hayes rakes his back. Hayes dodges another shot and levels Ricochet with a superkick for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Hayes runs into a boot in the corner. Ricochet misses the springboard back elbow but Hayes hits his springboard forearm for a close 2 count.

Hayes is frustrated now. They tangle some more and Ricochet barely lands a stomp. They talk some trash and collide several times with clothesline attempts. They both go for springboard attacks at the same time and collide in mid-air, both going down. The crowd erupts in a “holy shit!” chant. Fans chant “fight forever!” now.

They trade big strikes now. Ricochet with kicks against the ropes. Ricochet kicks Hayes out of the air. Hayes blocks a pele kick and they tangle some more. Hayes misses a suplex and Ricochet superkicks him. More back and forth. Ricochet catches Hayes with Recoil but Trick puts Hayes’ boot on the rope to break the hold. Fans boo and Ricochet points Trick out to the referee. Ricochet runs and dropkicks Trick through the ropes, then goes out and yells at him. Ricochet comes back into the ring and turns around to Hayes taking him down. Hayes with a modified cutter in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count.

Hayes is a bit frustrated and in disbelief. He goes to the top and wastes time, allowing Ricochet to jump up with him. Ricochet looks to go for a Spanish Fly but he changes it to a superplex. Fans chant “holy shit!” again. Ricochet with kicks while Hayes is on his knees. Ricochet yells in Hayes’ face and Hayes smacks him. They trade big strikes on their feet now. Hayes with a pump kick. Ricochet with several forearms now. Hayes with another pump kick to the jaw. Ricochet with a knee to the jaw, then a Brainbuster. Ricochet transitions into Recoil but Hayes comes right back and drops him into his knees. Ricochet kicks out at 2 and Hayes is frustrated but Ricochet immediately rolls him into a Crucifix for a close 2 count. Ricochet can’t believe it.

Fans chant “fight forever!” again as they slowly get back up. Ricochet grabs Hayes’ foot and Hayes chops him. Ricochet stops Hayes from going up and rocks him. Ricochet goes up but Hayes pulls him down and chops him. Hayes is pulled back down from the top. Ricochet is pulled back down from the top. Ricochet with a spinning kick and a Poisonrana for a big pop.

Ricochet waits in the corner now. He ducks Trick swinging the belt on the apron, then kicks him to the floor. Ricochet goes to the top for the Shooting Star Press but he has to land on his feet as Hayes rolls out of the way. Hayes immediately pulls Ricochet into a roll-up for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Ricochet is shocked as the music hits. Trick clutches his jaw but brings the title into Hayes. The champions its up and shakes his head at Ricochet. We go to replays as an angry Ricochet exits the ring. Hayes raises the title in the air while posing in the corner as Trick praises him. Ricochet’s jersey is added to the others in the rafters now as Hayes stands tall.

– Peacock is airing commercials but it looks like the coming soon teaser for “Super Diva” Quincy Elliott just aired. WWE now airs a video package for today’s Women’s Title Unification match, focusing on “The Final Boss” Meiko Satomura. Barrett and Joseph are at ringside now. They show us how The Diamond Mine and NXT officials found Roderick Strong laid out in the parking lot earlier today. A bloody and battered Strong was loaded into an ambulance and Ivy Nile rode with him. The Diamond Mine promised to find the attackers. Barrett says Strong has since been released from the hospital, and he is stable but unconscious. The Creed Brothers are backstage with Damon Kemp now. The Creeds are focused on unifying the titles. Kemp says we can’t worry about Strong tonight, it’s about unifying the titles and about The Diamond Mine.

Fatal 4 Way Title Unification Elimination Match: NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We go back to the ring and out first comes Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson with Lash Legend. They dance around and pose together. Out next comes Gallus – Mark Coffey and Wolfgang with Joe Coffey. Gallus poses on the apron to mostly boos. We cut to a video of NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a bar with Fallon Henley. They’re hyped up to win the whole thing tonight. The music hits and out comes Jensen and Briggs with Henley now. The teams start scuffling in the ring but the referee holds them back. Out next comes The Diamond Mine – NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers with Damon Kemp. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed hit the ring but a brawl breaks out. Order is quickly restored and now Wolfgang is apparently starting off with Julius, but Julius dropkicks Gallus to the floor.

Julius and Briggs start things off now. They go at it and Briggs clubs Julius, then slams him and drops an elbow. Brutus runs in but Briggs levels him with a shoulder. Jensen comes in with an Atomic Drop on Julius, then Briggs nails a big boot. Wilson runs in but quickly runs out after tagging Wolfgang in. Brutus and Wolfgang start brawling now. They collide but Brutus slams Wolfgang, then delivers a knee to the gut and another big slam. Jensen tags in and runs the ropes to hit Wolfgang while Brutus holds him but Lash grabs his leg.

Henley attacks Lash and they brawl in, then back out of the ring. This leads to Briggs and Pretty Deadly fighting. Jensen gets dropped by Wolfgang in the ring. The chaos continues as Pretty Deadly takes out Creed. Briggs clotheslines Prince and Wilson to the floor, then launches Jensen out of the ring onto both of them. Briggs then runs and leaps out, taking Wilson down. Wolfgang then launches Mark out of the ring, onto Julius, Pretty Deadly, Jensen and Briggs. Wolfgang turns around to Brutus sending him out. Brutus goes to the top as Kemp cheers him on. He looks to go for the Brutus Bomb but Prince jumps on the apron, and Julius brings him down. Wolfgang rocks Brutus to stop the Brutus Bomb, then climbs up for a big superplex.

Jensen with a Fame-asser on Wolfgang for a 2 count as Mark broke it up. Jensen and Briggs go to double team Wolfgang but Prince pulls Briggs out. Jensen and Wolfgang go at it now. Jensen with a heel kick. Jensen goes to the top but Mark knocks him off and he falls on his face Mark and Wolfgang double team Jensen now. Mark pins Jensen to eliminate Jensen and Briggs.

Fans sing “goodbye!” to Jensen. All the remaining teams start brawling in the ring now with the heels ganging up on The Creeds. Gallus now faces off with Pretty Deadly as some fans chant “USA!” at them. Pretty Deadly goes to escape but Joe is on the apron. Pretty Deadly decides to brawl with Gallus now. This ends with Prince rolling Mark for a 2 count. Mark drives Prince into the mat for a 2 count. More back and forth between Prince and Coffey. Coffey nails a big kick to the face. Brutus pulls Wilson off the apron and steals the tag. Brutus knocks Prince to the floor. Wolfgang comes in but Brutus goes to work on him with big strikes.

Brutus tackles Wolfgang and mounts him with big strikes. Brutus with a big German suplex to Wolfgang. Julius tags in and puts Wolfgang on his shoulders as Brutus goes to the top. Brutus leaps out with a big splash to knock Wolfgang to the mat. Julius hits the big forearm on Wolfgang for the pin. Gallus has been eliminated.

Gallus fights a bit with security at ringside now as tensions are high. Brutus tags in and goes at it with Wilson, but Brutus’ elbow is apparently hurt. Brutus and Wilson trade big strikes. Wilson unloads with uppercuts. Prince tags in for the double team on Brutus in the corner. They drive Brutus in the middle of the ring with another double team and Prince covers for 2. Prince keeps Brutus down and nails. Julius ends up coming in and running wild on both opponents. Prince with a Sleeper hold on Julius. The other two teams end up brawling in the entrance-way but security keeps them held off. Julius drops Prince on his head for a close 2 count. The brawl with the other two teams and security makes it back to ringside and the referee is hit at ringside. The referee goes down and Julius finally sees this. Julius dropkicks Wilson but Prince nails him from behind. Julius gets the upperhand on Prince now.

Kemp runs in and tackles Wilson to stop him from attacking with a steel chair. Kemp then hits Julius over the back with a chair, and drives him into the mat as the crow erupts in boos. Kemp now wakes the referee up. Wilson is shocked but he takes advantage and covers Julius for the pin to win and unify the titles.

Winners and New Unified NXT Tag Team Champions: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly celebrates as Kemp looks on. We go to replays. Pretty Deadly have unified the titles.

– Back from a break and Tony D’Angelo is backstage with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Tony says losing Legado del Fantasma was a good move, but Stacks says they could’ve gotten more miles out of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and even Tony once said Elektra Lopez was doing good. Tony insists it’s good they’re gone as The Don knows when to keep the line in the water and cut bait when needed because there’s always a million fish in the water. Cameron Grimes walks through and Tony stops him, saying word on the street is that Grimes is looking for new friends. Tony is interested in having Grimes in The Family. Tony insists he fired Legado but Grimes laughs at the idea. Tony tells Grimes to stick around, enjoy some biscotti and make Tony an offer. Grimes says he’s not hungry. He pushes the biscotti away and walks off.

– We get a video package on NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. She is shown driving to the arena. Blair Davenport is shown backstage, as is NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

Triple Threat Title Unification Match: NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura for her first United States match since WCW. She gets a show of respect as streamers are shot all over the ring. Blair Davenport is out next. We cut backstage to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose arriving. Now she makes her entrance without Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Rose hits the ring and poses to a pop from the crowd. Taylor does formal ring introductions now.

The bell rings with Rose and Blair attacking Satomura. She fights them off with forearms but Rose clubs her and they double team her again. The heels with double elbows to drop Satomura of the ropes. They hit a double suplex now. Blair goes for the pin but Rose shoves her and tries for it herself. Blair and Rose have words now. Rose shoves her. She shoves back. Satomura rolls Rose for 2. Blair rolls Satomura for 2. Rose rolls Blair for 2. Satomura drops Rose, Blair rocks Satomura. Satomura levels Blair with a heel kick off the ropes, sending her to the floor.

Satomura kicks Rose and knocks Blair off the apron. Rose grabs Satomura’s leg but Satomura shoves her away. Rose with a cartwheel kick. Blair pulls Satomura to the floor and slams her, then talks trash. Blair looks on as Rose poses and talks trash in the ring. Blair slowly enters but misses a punch. Rose slams her on her face. Rose and Davenport go at it back & forth now. Davenport with a big fall-away slam. Satomura ends up pulling Rose out. Blair leaps from the top but Satomura rocks her on the way down.

The chaos continues at ringside now as the steel ring steps come into play and Rose goes down. Satomura returns to the ring and points at Blair, who joins her. They go at it trading strikes in the middle of the ring. Satomura catches a shot and takes Blair down for a 2 count. Satomura grounds Blair and works her over now. Blair counters and rolls Satomura for 2. Rose comes back in and takes control. Rose goes at it on Satomura now but Satomura just takes it all and laughs. Satomura blocks a right and decks Rose with strikes of her own now. Rose goes on and hits a Spinebuster for a 2 count as Davenport breaks the pin up.

Davenport with a Northern Lights suplex to Rose for 2. Rose ends up hitting a superplex on Davenport but she can’t get the pin. Satomura leaps off the top with a Frogsplash on Davenport but Rose breaks that up. Fans chant “women’s wrestling!” now. Satomura runs wild back and forth with forearms on both opponents in opposite corners. Satomura with kicks while Rose and Davenport are on their knees now. Davenport ducks a kick and goes for a suplex but Satomura resists. Rose joins in and they hit a double suplex on Satomura but she blocks it and nails a double DDT for a big pop.

Satomura kicks Davenport and drops a Satomura Special cartwheel knee on Rose, then another to Davenport but she blocks it. Davenport grabs Rose for a suplex but Satomura breaks it up, kicking both competitors several times. Satomura drops the Satomura Special cartwheel knee into both of them at once. Rose breaks the pin up. Satomura blocks a suplex from Rose, then drops her with a DVD for a close 2 count as Davenport stomps on her back from the top to break it up. Davenport with a big knee to Satomura’s face for a close 2 count. Rose attacks both and drops Satomura, then unloads on Davenport in the corner.

Rose runs into a back elbow as a “USA!” chant breaks out. Davenport with a missile dropkick to Satomura. Rose with a German suplex attempt to Blair but she lands on her feet. Davenport misses a suplex on Rose. Rose kicks her and goes for a knee but Blair rolls her for 2 as Satomura breaks it up with Scorpio Rising. Rose nails them both with the big Kissed By The Rose knee strike, then covers Davenport for the pin to win and unify the titles.

Winner and New Unified NXT Women’s Champion: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose stands stall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Rose takes both title belts and raises them in the air at the entrance-way as fans cheer her on.

– Back from a break and Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in a Best of 3 match is confirmed for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Nathan Frazer. She asks about JD McDonagh. He talks about how uncomfortable her interview with JD was last week. Lee goes on about how dark JD is and how he gets much darker when the bell rings. Lee says he’s had his own fair share of dark clouds and rain doesn’t scare him, and he’s not afraid of the dark side either. Lee says if JD wants to get weird, they can do it on Tuesday but he promises JD won’t like the results. Lee walks off.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out first comes Doudrop, followed by her partner Nikki A.S.H. They pose back-to-back in the middle of the ring. Out next come NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They come through the crowd and pose together in the middle of the ring.

The bell rings and Nikki goes at it with Carter. Nikki gets the upperhand first but Carter comes back, then taunts her. Carter attacks but Nikki sweeps her and covers for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth between the two. Chance comes in and they double team Nikki for a 2 count. Doudrop tags in and faces off with Chance. Fans chant for Doudrop. She keeps missing Chance as Chance uses her speed. Doudrop finally levels Chance with a shoulder. Doudrop shows off some and then they go at it.

Doudrop nails a big senton and goes on for a 2 count. Chance and Nikki go at it now. Doudrop tags back in and beats Chance down in the corner, then knocks Carter off the apron. Doudrop runs into boots from Chance. Chance fights Doudrop off from the corner but Nikki traps Chance in the apron cover and works her over.

Doudrop splashes Chance while she’s still trapped in the apron cover as the referee counts. Doudrop brings Chance back in and taunts her, taking her time. Nikki tags back in and keeps Chance grounded. Nikki with another 2 count as they keep Chance in their corner. Doudrop tags back in and decks Chance to prevent a tag. Doudrop knocks Carter off the apron again, then splashes Chance for another 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Nikki and Doudrop keep the quick tags coming. Doudrop misses a big thrust in the corner and hits the ring post. Nikki tags in but Chance hits her and tags in Carter. Carter unloads on Nikki but they both stay in it. Fans rally for Carter as she fights Nikki in the corner. Nikki with a tornado DDT from the corner. Doudrop tags back in and they hit a double team side-slam to Carter for a 2 count. Doudrop is a bit frustrated now, as is Nikki. Fans rally for Carter as she nails a superkick to drop Doudrop in the middle of the ring.

Carter ends up hitting the Lungblower in the ropes and Chance hits a double stomp for a 2 count. Nikki sends Carter into Chance and Chance hits the floor. Carter is sent into the corner and Doudrop tags in for the Samoan Drop – neckbreaker combo for another close 2 count. Carter with a back elbow to Doudrop but Doudrop slaps her into the turnbuckles. The music of Toxic Attraction hits and Doudrop is distracted by Gigi. Jacy comes to the ring as Nikki hits a crossbody to Jacy and Gigi. Carter drops Doudrop and Chance hits a 450 Splash and neckbreaker combo for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Chance and Carter stand tall and celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Chance and Carter pose with the titles.