EC3 claims he caught Velveteen Dream trying to record people urinating during a party at his home.

During a new interview with Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared a story about an incident that took place during a party he threw at his home. EC3 first commented on Velveteen Dream’s (Patrick Clark) latest arrests before revealing that he caught the former NXT star trying to film male wrestlers in the bathroom during the party. According to EC3’s timeline, the incident took place prior to his match against Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August 2018.

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pisses, so there. How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water…”

“I’m not gonna lie to you, too, this was a late evening of partying, so maybe there were a few cocktails shared, who knows what everyone else was on. As we know, if he’ll do it in front of a cop, lord only knows what he’ll do behind a cop’s back,” EC3 said, referencing the allegation that Clark took cocaine in front of a police officer during a November 2021 arrest.

EC3 says he took the phone and deleted the recording, then put the phone back and waited for Clark to go back and get the phone.

“So delete, put it back, turn it back on so it looked like it was still happening… ha ha, the big elaborate ruse… I walk out of my own bathroom because this is where I live, I sit on the couch, I go and I wait, and he goes right back in the bathroom,” said EC3. “I go back in right after that… phone’s gone. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this.’”

“Here’s the problem. Unnamed talents, that I will not name, in this moment in time were probably doing other things in that bathroom, so instead of a blatant confrontation, I just said, ‘Everybody get out, I’m going to bed, go, get out.’”