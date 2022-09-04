Controversial Chris Benoit t-shirt airs on WWE’s Clash at the Castle
WWE immediately had to cut away when the controversial t-shirt mentioning Chris Benoit aired on Saturday….
"Better Dad than Chris Benoit" shirt.
Bro….. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/Jwxkk5oDdW
— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) September 3, 2022
A “Better Dad than Chris Benoit” shirt in the crowd. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/zMHeg8MzPj
— (@WrestlingCovers) September 3, 2022
This is the WILDEST shit I ever seen pic.twitter.com/cZO6DDq3r1
— Cult of Personality (@Phranchize23) September 3, 2022
shout out to the chris benoit guy pic.twitter.com/yTV0eXoKLK
— きJ (@htafcj0sh) September 3, 2022
This guy is outta control with a better dad than Chris Benoit shirt smh 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/dM5Wl3hb7h
— AttitudeEraPodcast (@AttitudeEraPod) September 4, 2022