AEW crown Trios Champions

Sep 4, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

The Elite defeat Hangman Page & The Dark Order to become the 1st ever AEW Trios Champions.

One Response

  1. Joseph says:
    September 4, 2022 at 10:43 pm

    The elite won the trios champions. It makes sense that they would win. What’s the point in creating a set of new championship belts, if you can’t put yourself in them?

