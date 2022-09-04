AEW crown Trios Champions

Sep 4, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck
The Elite defeat Hangman Page & The Dark Order to become the 1st ever AEW Trios Champions.
The elite won the trios champions. It makes sense that they would win. What’s the point in creating a set of new championship belts, if you can’t put yourself in them?
