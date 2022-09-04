AEW All Out 2022 Coverage

All Out: Zero Hour kicks off with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo be interviewed backstage. Guevara says he knows Chicago loves “America’s Favorite Champions” and knows all Chicago wants to see is them make out. They begin, but a horn blares and Guevara asks who is interrupting their kiss. It’s Ortiz and Ruby Soho on a cart, and they chase Guevara and Melo. Guevara shoves Melo out of the way and gets run over. Soho hits Melo with a trash can and carries her to the ring as Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on the call.

—



AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (c) vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho

The bell rings as Soho and Ortiz are in control of Guevara. Ortiz drops Guevara with a Death Valley Driver and Soho follows with a hurricanrana. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Ortiz sends Guevara into the corner, but Guevara dodges Soho and delivers an enzuigiri to Ortiz. Soho gets on Guevara’s shoulders, but Melo comes in with a kick to the face. Guevara and Melo kiss again, and then Melo kisses Soho on the cheek and clubs her across the back. Soho comes back with a back-drop driver and tags in Ortiz. Ortiz drops Guevara with a back elbow, and then follows with a clothesline. Ortiz plants Guevara with a flapjack and Soho goes up top, but Melo cuts her off. Guevara comes back with an elbow shot, and then Melo drop Ortiz with a Canadian Destroyer. Guevara hits a senton on Ortiz and goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out. Soho drops Melo with a missile dropkick and lands on Guevara with a senton. Anna Jay comes to ringside and pulls Soho to the floor. Soho counters and slams her into the ring steps, but Melo and Guevara take advantage in the ring. Guevara goes for the GTH and Melo goes for the Tay-KO, but Ortiz and Soho counter and slam them down. They go for covers, but Guevara and Melo kick out.

Ortiz sends Guevara to the floor and Soho climbs up, but Melo cuts her off with an elbow strike. Melo climbs as well, and then superplexes Soho onto Ortiz and Guevara. Melo rolls Soho back into the ring and goes for a kick, but Soho blocks it and delivers a knee to the face. Soho runs the ropes, but Jay grabs her ankle. Melo power bombs Soho into the corner and hits the Tay-KO and gets the pin fall as Guevara holds Ortiz back.

Winners and still AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

—

Footage of the feud between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson airs.

—



FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker (w/Matt Menard)

They lock up and Parker backs Hook against the ropes. Hook comes back with a hammer-lock, and then transitions into a front chancery. Hook goes into a side-headlock, and then takes Parker down. Menard gets on the apron, and Parker delivers a right hand to the face. Parker slams Hook’s face into the middle rope, and delivers right hands in the corner. Parker delivers a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Hook comes back with body shots, but Parker delivers another shot to the face and stomps on Hook’s hand. Parker delivers a dropkick against the ropes, but Hook comes back with a headbutt. Menard grabs Hook’s boot, but Hook stomps on his hand. Hook takes Parker down with Judo throws, and then follows with an exploder suplex. Parker comes back with a kick to the face, but Hook backs him into the corner and delivers body shots. Parker comes back with a right hand, but Hook drops him with another exploder suplex. Parker dodges Hook in the corner and goes for a Brain Buster, but Hook escapes and locks in Redrum, and Parker taps out.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Hook

-After the match, Menard attacks Hook from behind. Menard stomps Hook in the corner. Parker joins in on the beatdown, but Action Bronson, the guy who performs Hook’s theme song, gets in the ring and makes the save. He sends Parker and Menard to the outside. They go to get back into the ring, but Hook gets to his feet and he and Bronson send Menard and Parker backing up the ramp.

—

Footage for the feud between CM Punk and Jon Moxley airs.

—