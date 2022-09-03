WWE likely to target attendance record at Clash at the Castle

WWE had high hopes that Clash at the Castle would sell out instantly considering there were over 100,000 pre-registrations several months ago when the event was announced.

But super expensive tickets put the brakes on sales, pricing out many fans who hoped to be able to attend the show. Over the last few weeks, WWE did slash the prices by half and more, making it more affordable to go but for many, it’s now a little bit too late. Traveling to Cardiff is not the easiest either so that adds to the logistical headaches.

Despite all this, over 60,000 fans will be in attendance tomorrow afternoon and in terms of attendance numbers, Clash at the Castle surpassed each WrestleMania night in actual figures.

But come showtime, you know WWE will probably inflate whatever actual number they have by at least 10%, a common practice which happens at all stadium WWE events.

The biggest attendance for any event at the Principality Stadium saw 74,645 fans watch Wales’ Six Nations decider with Ireland in 2009. Several other rugby matches drew over 70,000 fans over the years. The highest concert audience at the stadium was 73,354, and that was for a concert by the popular band U2 in 2009.

You can probably guess that WWE is going for that indoor attendance record tomorrow at the Principality Stadium even though the real attendance will be around 10,000 less than the number announced.