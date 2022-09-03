WWE Clash at the Castle notes, pre-show video

Sep 3, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the WWE Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show video. The panel is scheduled to feature Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp, likely from WWE HQ studios in Stamford, while there will also be six-man action with Theory and Alpha Academy vs. Madcap Moss and The Street Profits.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has tweeted a photo of the Clash at The Castle set from inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff, which you can see below. He credited WWE Production Designer Jason Robinson with building the set, and Robinson also appears in the photo.

Triple H also tweeted a backstage photo with Motorhead’s Phil Campbell.

“It’s going to be LOUD at #WWECastle … and few know that better than Phil Campbell from @myMotorhead!!!,” he wrote with the photo seen below.

