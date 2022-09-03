Triple H on AEW: “We pay attention to everything”

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Triple H was asked if WWE NXT 2.0 was “punishment” for NXT losing to AEW in the Wednesday Night War…

“No, people put so much pressure on this, this competitive war, it never was that. First of all, they beat our developmental system, good for them. No, it was never that, there was never even pressure of ‘you have to beat that’ it was just put on the best product you could.”

Triple H also said the following in regards to AEW being competition…

“Everything is competition to us, we pay attention to everything, you have to. Do we pay attention to AEW? Do I watch it on a week-to-week basis? No. Am I aware of what’s happening there? To a degree.”

