Ronda Rousey gets WWE suspension lifted on Smackdown

Sep 3, 2022 - by James Walsh

Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension was lifted on Smackdown, after which she immediately attacked Adam Pearce. On Friday’s show, Pearce and Rousey were in the ring when Pearce read a message from the WWE Board of Directors saying that Rousey’s suspension for attacking a referee at SummerSlam had been lifted.

Pearce then said that he believes the Board is making a mistake and called Rousey the “biggest bitch I’ve ever seen.” Rousey then attacked him and locked him into an armbar; you can see a clip from the segment below:

