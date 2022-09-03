Ronda Rousey gets WWE suspension lifted on Smackdown

Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension was lifted on Smackdown, after which she immediately attacked Adam Pearce. On Friday’s show, Pearce and Rousey were in the ring when Pearce read a message from the WWE Board of Directors saying that Rousey’s suspension for attacking a referee at SummerSlam had been lifted.

Pearce then said that he believes the Board is making a mistake and called Rousey the “biggest bitch I’ve ever seen.” Rousey then attacked him and locked him into an armbar; you can see a clip from the segment below: