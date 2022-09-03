Paul Levesque takes a dig at AEW “winning the war” during interview

Triple H took a dig at AEW during his interview with Ariel Helwani after he was asked if the NXT rebrand was due to him eventually failing to beat AEW during the much talked about Wednesday night war but he responded with a solid ‘no.’

Levesque said that “it was never” a war and there was never pressure from the top that they have to beat AEW weekly, just to put the best product they could.

“First of all, they beat our developmental system…good for them,” Levesque said with a smirk on his face.

He admitted that everything on TV is competition to them, including AEW, and he is, to a degree, aware of what is happening in AEW, but does not watch it on a week-to-week basis or pay his full attention to it.

Later in the interview he said that everyone could be a professional wrestler, but not everyone could be a WWE Superstar and described Raw and Smackdown as the NFL while NXT is collegiate football.