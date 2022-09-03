Brodie Lee to be in the AEW Fight Forever video game

Many wrestling fans are eagerly anticipating the release of AEW: Fight Forever later this year, the promotion’s first console video game since they launched back in 2019. Fight Forever will feature a roster of your favorite AEW superstars, as well as a slew of mini-games and a “deep” story mode.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the late Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the game. The former TNT champion, who tragically passed away in December 2020, was a staple character in the Dark Order faction and only ever wrestled in the pandemic era of AEW. Lee’s widow, Amanda Huber, now works for AEW as their Community Outreach Manager.

This report is the first confirmation that Lee will be in the game. AEW has yet to release an official roster, but FTR will not be appearing in the first version of Fight Forever.