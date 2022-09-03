Balor on the Good Brothers: “I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen”

During an interview with ITRWrestling.com, Finn Balor was asked about The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) possibly returning to WWE now that they are free agents. Balor mentioned that he is in regular contract with Anderson and he also said the following…

“Listen, I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen. They have all the talent in the world. They’ve proven themselves all over the world, in every promotion, at every level, and they can do it. So I’m sure once the time is right, they’ll be back.”

(quote: Fightful.com)