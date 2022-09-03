Ariel Helwani meets Triple H for 75-minute one-on-one interview

WWE’s new man in charge, Paul Levesque, sat down for a 75-minute interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport ahead of Clash at the Castle in a new Ariel Helwani Meets episode.

During this wide-ranging interview, Helwani asks all the hot questions that the world wants answers to, including taking over from Vince McMahon, his new role in the company, his health scare from last year, NXT, going head-to-head with AEW and losing “the war,” his career, and what’s next.

It is a fantastic one-on-one interview where Helwani gets all the pressing questions and Levesque held nothing back in his replies.