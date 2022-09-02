WWE TV partner in the UK now working with AEW’s main TV partner

WWE is now officially working with Warner Bros. Discovery in the UK. WBD is the official AEW TV partner, parent company of TNT and TBS.

WBD and BT Group announced their new Sports Joint Venture in the UK today. The new 50/50 joint venture will combine the assets of BT Sport and Eurosport UK.

As seen below, i was mentioned in a press release that one of the brands to be featured in the line-up is WWE. BT Sport and WWE entered into a multi-year TV partnership back in 2019, and WWE programming in the UK switched to BT Sport in January 2020. This marked the end of WWE’s 30+ year relationship with Sky in the UK.

It was previously speculated that the new WBD – BT deal could mean that WBD will be contractually not allowed to air AEW in the UK because in most, if not all WWE contracts, WWE has a clause that prevents the networks from airing any other pro wrestling promotion on the same station.

It remains to be seen what today’s official announcement will mean for AEW in the UK, but they were not mentioned in the press release along with WWE and other sports brands. AEW is currently available on ITV and FITE for fans in the UK, but there had been some speculation that this could change with the recent WBD merger.

Below is the full press release issued today:

