Wild Boar speaks out about his time in WWE NXT UK, his release and future, more

Via Phil Johnson:

Recently released WWE NXT UK talent Wild Boar spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Boar opened up about his time in NXT UK, his release from the company, and more.

Here are the highlights:

His time in WWE NXT UK:

“I remember at the time asking myself if this was real or a scam. It was so surreal to me. There was a little bit of doubt in my head, but it was real and very cool.

“It was great. Everyone who I was signed with, I worked with previously for a long time. When we were all brought in we were brought in having already worked with each other in the past on the indies. To do it on WWE TV with all the production and everything was very cool.”

Working a WWE live event in Cardiff:

“Mark Andrews and I started training there together, and it was awesome to see Wild Boar vs Mark Andrews on the same card as Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro. It was just mind-blowing to me.”

His experience in NXT UK and release:

“That’s something that I’m massively grateful for. I can now do everything that I couldn’t do for the last 4 and a half years. I’m very excited that I get to show what I became in the past 4 and a half years. I’m really looking forward to getting out and wrestling as much as I can. I want to wrestle everywhere, the States, Canada, Japan, and just in the UK too.”

Boar also spoke out about forming The Hunt with Primate, what’s next for him, wanting to face Jonah, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.