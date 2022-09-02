Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 9/2

The following AEW Dark spoilers were taped tonight at the Now Arena before AEW Rampage. They are expected to air next Tuesday 9/6.

-Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson

-Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico

-Julia Hart defeated Missa Kate

-Marina Shafir defeated Laynie Luck

-Serena Deeb defeated Sierra

-Private Party defeated GPA & Robert Anthony

-Penelope Ford defeated Alice Crowley

-Matt Sydal & Dante Martin defeated Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi

-Skye Blue & Queen Aminata defeated Emi Sakura & Diamante

-Danhausen defeated Peter Avalon

-Matt Hardy defeated Angelico

-Claudio Castagnoli retained the ROH World Championship over Ariya Daivari