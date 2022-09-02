Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 9/2
The following AEW Dark spoilers were taped tonight at the Now Arena before AEW Rampage. They are expected to air next Tuesday 9/6.
-Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson
-Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico
-Julia Hart defeated Missa Kate
-Marina Shafir defeated Laynie Luck
-Serena Deeb defeated Sierra
-Private Party defeated GPA & Robert Anthony
-Penelope Ford defeated Alice Crowley
-Matt Sydal & Dante Martin defeated Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi
-Skye Blue & Queen Aminata defeated Emi Sakura & Diamante
-Danhausen defeated Peter Avalon
-Matt Hardy defeated Angelico
-Claudio Castagnoli retained the ROH World Championship over Ariya Daivari