Roderick Strong reportedly injured

Roderick Strong is reportedly injured.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE had plans for an angle between Strong and his fellow Diamond Mine members on this week’s Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT, but it was delayed due to an injury to Strong.

There has been tension within The Diamond Mine for a few months now. This week’s NXT saw Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang) defeat The Diamond Mine (Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) in six-man action. Strong came to ringside towards the end of the match, which distracted Kemp, and brought Kemp to ringside to confront Strong. Strong had his phone out, apparently in an attempt to prove he wasn’t lying about previously trying to set his stablemates up, but Kemp knocked the phone away and the distraction led to Coffey pinning Kemp for the win.

The post-match angle saw Gallus and Pretty Deadly gang up on The Diamond Mine, minus Strong, until NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs made the save. This was to set up the big Title Unification Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide on Sunday with Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Jensen and Briggs.

There is no word yet on the nature of Strong’s injury, or when he will be back in action.

Strong has not wrestled since his loss to Apollo Crews on the August 9 NXT episode.