Road closures in Cardiff for Clash at the Castle

As you can probably imagine, the city of Cardiff will be a very busy one tomorrow with over 60,000 wrestling fans descending on the streets for Clash at the Castle.

There will be several road closures tomorrow as city officials prepare for the arrival of the fans, with a full city center road closure in place starting from Noon to Midnight. No cars will be allowed in or out on health and safety grounds to ensure people can safely enter and leave the stadium.

Meanwhile, those using cars to go to the show should note that access to certain roads will be closed from 7AM to ensure vehicles do not park in the road closure area.

Trains will be running a full timetable on Saturday although as you can probably imagine, they will be packed. There is a train station right in front of the stadium so fans can use that for arrival and departure.

For more information on road closures and train schedule, visit VisitCardiff.com and tfw.wales.