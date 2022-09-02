WWE Smackdown Report – 9/2/22

– Tonight’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show.

Viking Rules Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

We go right to the ring, which is set up to look like a large Viking dragon boat. There are shields and all sorts of weapons around the ring, and Viking flags are on display. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as The Viking Raiders come out first – Erik and Ivar. This match has no rules and falls count anywhere. Out next comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The bell rings and they go at it. The Vikings go for their shields but they’re knocked out of their hands as Kofi and Woods unload into the corners, then mount their opponents in the corners with right hands as fans count along. Erik and Ivar try to whip their opponents into each other but it’s blocked, and they drop Erik and Ivar down in the same corner for a pop.

Kofi and Woods stomp away on Erik and Ivar at the same time now. Woods whips Kofi into them with a dropkick, keeping them both down in the same corner. Fans chant for The New Day now. Erik and Ivar end up on the floor, but The New Day hits double suicide dives to keep dominating the match. They send Ivar face-first into a shield a few times, breaking it. Erik attacks with a shield but they block it and take him down at ringside. Kofi holds a shield on Erik’s face while he’s down against the barrier, and Woods runs in for a basement dropkick into the shield and Erik’s face.

Woods holds Ivar down on the floor now as Kofi goes up to the apron. Kofi charges and leaps from the apron with a big splash on the floor. Kofi covers for the pin but Ivar kicks out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi charges at Erik from the crowd but Erik back-drops him over the barrier, back to ringside. Woods then clotheslines Erik over the barrier to ringside. Ivar sends Woods into the barrier on the crowd side. Ivar then backs up and charges, nailing a big crossbody to Woods into the barrier. He covers Woods for a close 2 count in the crowd. Fans begin to rally for The New Day again.

Erik blocks a kendo stick shot by Kofi at ringside, then rolls him back in. Erik stalks Kofi with the kendo stick but Kofi kicks him and takes the stick for a pop. Kofi nails Erik but then misses a swing. Erik rocks him and nails a big Uranage for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Erik with kendo stick shots to the back now. Ivar brings a kendo stick in now and smacks Kofi over the back while Erik holds him there.

Fans chant for tables and then boo Erik and Ivar as they stand tall. Kofi sends Ivar to the floor, then kicks Erik in the face from the corner. Kofi flies out with a big kick to Ivar’s face. Kofi grabs a Unicorn Horn sledgehammer from under the ring and raises it for a pop. Kofi goes to the top with the sledgehammer and leaps off, nailing Erik in the head with it Erik kicks out at 2. Woods helps Kofi to the floor and they bring a table from under the ring as fans go wild. Kofi also has a table now. Ivar runs over and decks Kofi, rolling him onto the dragon boat platform where Erik is waiting. Erik rocks Kofi and then slams Ivar on top of him. Woods comes out to the dragon boat platform and nails a big tornado DDT to Erik for a 2 count on the platform.

Woods and Ivar fight in the ring now. Ivar blocks a tornado DDT but Woods superkicks him. Woods charges into the corner but Ivar catches him with the sitdown senton. Ivar goes to the second rope and Erik hands Woods to him. Ivar with a big second rope splash for another close 2 count as Kofi rushes in to make the save with a stomp from the top. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar has the two tables set up at ringside. Woods fights off Erik in the ring and knocks Ivar off the apron. Woods dropkicks Ivar through the ropes, sending him into the barrier. Woods mounts offense on Erik in the middle of the ring now. Woods with a sweep and a senton as fans cheer him on. Woods brings a steel chair from under the ring as we see Kofi still down at ringside. Woods brings the chair in the ring and sets it up. Woods grabs Erik but Erik rocks him with one punch.

Woods counters a move and tries to slam Erik face-first into the chair but Erik resists. Kofi assists him and Erik goes face-first into the steel. Erik still kicks out after Ivar rushes in to make the save. Ivar levels Kofi with a spin kick, then wakes Erik back up with slaps. Ivar goes to the second rope and Erik hands Kofi to him. Woods sends Erik to the floor and tumbles out with him. Ivar looks to splash from the second rope but he goes up to the top now. Ivar goes for a big moonsault but Kofi moves and Ivar lands hard.

Kofi with a top rope splash to the back of Ivar. Woods goes to the top across the ring now, walks the rope and nails the big diving elbow but Erik makes the save with a kick to the back of the head. Kofi and Erik tangle and Kofi sends Erik to the floor. The Vikings are on the entrance-way now when The New Day leaps off the dragon boat platform, taking them down on the floor. Woods and Kofi both cover their opponents for 2 counts at the same time. A brawl breaks out on the entrance-way now and The Vikings get the upperhand. They grab Kofi and torpedo him head-first into the dragon structure. A shield is also brought back into play. Erik and Woods fight on the dragon boat platform now. Woods looks to powerbomb Erik through the stacked double tables but Erik blocks and they keep fighting.

Ivar with a shield shot to the back of Woods’ head. Kofi leaps off the top but Ivar throws a shield in his face and it hits hard, knocking Kofi out of the air. The Vikings talk things over and then grab Kofi to launch him off the platform, putting him through the stacked tables with the Ragnarok double powerbomb. They then go to the floor and Ivar covers Kofi for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall on their dragon boat as the music hits. We go to replays. Erik and Ivar raise their shields in the air as the music and horns continue.

– The announcers discuss Roman Reigns’ title reign and send us to a quick video package for tonight’s celebration. The video is narrated by Paul Heyman. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive-sponsored video shows how The Bloodline destroyed Drew McIntyre last week. Sami is backstage now when Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos approach him. Jimmy Uso is glad to see him. Sami is wearing a flashy/tacky suit for tonight’s celebration, and Jey Uso says it’s not tribal print. Sami puts over Reigns’ title reign and says he’s got photos of Reigns to be blown up and put on easels, and he’s got a black carpet. Jey mentions how Paul Heyman should be here for the celebration. Jey says Sami can throw a party but can’t help him with his boy Kevin Owens on RAW. They go on and Jey says it looks like Sami has everything under control. Jey walks off and Jimmy follows. Sami is a bit concerned.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Shayna Baszler now. She talks about how she will make SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan cry and suffer at Clash at The Castle as she rips her apart limb by limb. Baszler plans to make Liv beg her not to snap her arm on Saturday, then leave with the title. Liv suddenly walks up and faces off with Baszler. Liv says no matter what Baszler says, she is not afraid, and she will not tap out on Saturday. Liv says in fact, she will rip Baszler’s arm off. Baszler laughs and says she’d like to see Liv try. Liv says watch me. The segment ends with both competitors facing off.

– We go backstage to Karrion Kross and Scarlett now. Kross says a moment in time can mean so many different things, for instance… for Drew McIntyre, he has a moment tonight to reflect on the humbling he suffered last week, and for Roman Reigns, he has a moment tonight to commemorate being WWE Champion for two years. Unfortunately for Kross’ opponent, Mr. Gulak, he’s going to have a moment tonight that will haunt him for the rest of his life. Kross says Gulak’s entire world is about to change. Tik, tok… We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole sends us to part two of the video package on Roman Reigns and his title reign, narrated by Paul Heyman.

Karrion Kross vs. Drew Gulak

We go back to the ring and the screen goes black & grey as out comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett for his blue brand in-ring debut. Scarlett marches to the ring and chants along with their theme as Kross explodes into the shot. Kross and Scarlett now pose in the middle of the ring as Drew Gulak watches from his corner.

The bell rings and Kross approaches with his hand out but Gulak dodges him and avoids a kick. Kross grabs Gulak by his face and sends him into the corner, holding him there as the referee counts. Gulak tries to fight back but Kross sends him tot he corner. Gulak backs off and Kross yells at him to bring it. Gulak with big chops and strikes but it does nothing as Kross takes them. Kross levels Gulak with a big boot, then rocks him in the corner with rights and big forearms.

Kross drops Gulak on his head with the Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross now stalks Gulak from the corner. Kross ducks a big swing, then catches Gulak from behind with the Kross Jacket submission, taking him to the mat for the submission win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross keeps the submission applied as the music starts up. Scarlett comes in and laughs while the referee tries to get Kross to break the hold. Kross finally breaks it and then poses with Scarlett as we go to replays. We come back to Gulak with his arms tied up in the middle rope as Kross and Scarlett taunt him. They walk off together, leaving Gulak trapped in the ropes facing the stage.

– We see how Ronda Rousey demanded Adam Pearce lift her suspension two weeks ago, then she took out security guards that were sent to the ring. Rousey was then arrested by police but Pearce didn’t press charges. Rousey is here tonight for her “Final Judgment” and Pearce will address her future. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the third part of the video package looking at Roman Reigns’ title reign, narrated by Paul Heyman.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Ronda Rousey to a big pop.

Rousey has a paper in her hand, and says it’s a statement from WWE HQ regarding her suspension. Rousey says she can’t think of anyone she’d like to come read this statement more than her friend and everyone’s favorite, Adam Pearce. Fans boo as Pearce comes out. He says whatever these decisions are and have been, it’s never personal. Rousey says what has happened felt personal but Pearce says it was her actions that got her in trouble. Pearce says he was just doing his job and Rousey says that’s the spineless excuse of management everywhere. Pearce takes the paper and says they could’ve done this in his office. He starts reading and it says over the past several weeks, Rousey has engaged in completely unprofessional behavior but her behavior never approached the level of criminal. Pearce hesitates now and Rousey taunts him. Pearce keeps reading the Board of Directors statement and it says Rousey’s arrest was completely unwarranted. It says Rousey paid her fines in full and she will remain in probation but as of today, her suspension is over and she will resume in-ring competition immediately. Rousey asks Pearce to read the last part again because she couldn’t hear due to all the cheering. Pearce repeats the line about her suspension being over and her being able to resume in-ring competition. Rousey says that was her favorite part. Pearce sarcastically congratulates her.

Rousey asks Pearce what’s wrong, if he had a hard day. Pearce says probation is absurd. He says Rousey is a danger to everyone as she held the show up and assaulted his security, it was his duty to call police. Pearce says he never would’ve suspended her, he would’ve fired her. Rousey says she’s hypothetically devastated. Rousey asks if the WWE Board would’ve sided with him over the hottest female in history. Rousey tells Pearce to kiss her ass. Pearce gets heated now as he goes on about how hard his job is, he gets RAW and SmackDown on the air each week, with no thank you. Fans boo and Pearce tells them to shut up for a second. Pearce continues ranting about his job and wishes someone from the office would come try to do it. Pearce has no issue with the Board of Directors or their decision, he has a problem with Rousey as she walks around like she owns the place and if she doesn’t get her way, all hell breaks loose.

Pearce says people call her The Baddest Woman on The Planet but he calls her the single biggest bitch he’s ever met. Rousey is staring at Pearce now. She drops the mic and he admits that was a little unprofessional, and it was just the stress speaking. Pearce says he’s sorry. Rousey takes Pearce down and applies the arm bar, then drops to the mat to tighten the hold as Pearce yells out. Pearce sits up in the corner now, clutching his arm. Fans chant “Ronda!” now as she stares Pearce down. Rousey exits the ring as her music starts back up. She stops to turn around and look at Pearce, who is still clutching his arm.

– Sami Zayn is backstage when a delivery man brings him a bouquet of flowers. The roses are black and wrapped in pink paper. Sami says they smell bad. He reads the card and it says… tik, tok. These must be from Scarlett and Karrion Kross. Sami puts the flowers down and says he won’t be using these. He smells his fingers again and they stink.

Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models

We go back to the ring and out comes Hit Row – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Maximum Male Models – ma.çé and mån.sôör with Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri. The bell rings and Mansoor takes down Adonis, then poses on the mat. They go at it again and Adonis dropkicks Mansoor. Top Dolla is legal now and he gets a few shots in on Mace as he also comes in. Mace is also dropkicked out to the floor by Adonis. Maximum Male Models regroup at ringside now.

Los Lotharios come walking down the aisle and Maxxine greets them. Angel and Humberto have words with Adonis and Dolla for the distraction, but B-Fab rocks them through the ropes with a dropkick to send them away.

Mansoor and Mace attack Hit Row from behind to take over now. They double team Adonis and Mace covers for a close 2 count. Mace works Adonis over in the corner now. Mansoor tags back in for some high impact double team offense. Mansoor covers for a close 2 count. Adonis counters Mansoor and in comes Top Dolla again. Mansoor pleads with him. Dolla catches a right hand, bends it back and drops Mansoor with ease.

Dolla with a running knee to Mansoor, then he knocks Mace to the floor. Dolla with a running splash to Mansoor in the corner. Adonis tags in and dropkicks Mansoor while Dolla holds him high in the air. Adonis covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Hit Row

– After the match, Adonis kicks Mansoor to the floor with his stablemates. Hit Row begins celebrating as the music hits. Los Lotharios rush the ring to attack Hit Row. The Models join in now. Hit Row is being double teamed now as Max directs traffic. The music hits and out come The Street Profits to make the save. They take out Mansoor and Mace first, then team up with Dolla to send Los Lotharios retreating. The heels regroup at ringside as Hit Row and The Profits stand tall together in the ring.

– We see what happened between Ricochet and Happy Baron Corbin last week. Kayla is with Corbin backstage now, asking about the loss. Corbin says he’s happy and lives a good life, he doesn’t live in the past. Corbin says sometimes when you have a string of bad luck you gotta double down, and he knows he’s the best man in the locker room. Corbin says he’s going to the ring to issue an open challenge and whoever comes out will crawl back. Corbin walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get part four of the Roman Reigns video package, narrated by Paul Heyman.

Happy Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and Happy Baron Corbin is waiting to see who he answers his open challenge. The music hits and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop.

The bell rings and Corbin works Nakamura over in the corner, then yells back at the referee after she warns him. Fans chant “Bum Ass Corbin!” now. Nakamura fights back and drops Corbin for a pop.

Nakamura with big kicks to send Corbin into the corner, then Good Vibrations. Corbin rocks Nakamura to turn it around. Nakamura with a kick to the face to put Corbin back down. Corbin blocks the Kinshasa with Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin is a bit frustrated now.

Fans chant “Corbin sucks!” now. Nakamura blocks End of Days. Corbin ducks, slides out of the ring and then rushes right back in but Nakamura is waiting for him with a Kinshasa. Nakamura covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays.

– The announcers show us how Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on RAW to win the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Cole congratulates the new champions.

Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go back to the ring and out come The Brawling Brutes – Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. They hit the ring riled up as the announcers send us to a video package on Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and WWE’s partnership with Connor’s Cure. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Happy Baron Corbin in the back garage parking lot. He approaches a BMW limousine, with horns on the front, and it sounds like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is speaking, asking Corbin what has happened to him. JBL tells Corbin to get in, and he does. They drive off in the limo together. The announcers acknowledge that this sounded like JBL. We go back to the ring and out comes Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The bell rings and Butch charges but Kaiser catches him in mid-air. Butch with a submission but it’s broken.

Butch shoves Kaiser to the mat and mounts him with strikes as Gunther watches. Sheamus is all smiles at ringside. They break in the corner but Kaiser sends Butch to the mat with a stiff shove. Kaiser poses by standing on Butch’s hair now as fans boo. Sheamus and Holland taunt Kaiser as he keeps control. They run the ropes and Butch drops Kaiser, then stretches him on the mat, bending his arm and fingers back. Butch stomps on Kaiser’s hand but Kaiser unloads in the corner with strikes, then nails an underhook suplex.

Kaiser goes for a corkscrew elbow from the second rope but Butch rocks him with a big forearm. Kaiser ends up on the floor and Butch leaps off the apron at him but Kaiser knocks him out of the air with a stiff uppercut. We go to commercial with Gunther and Sheamus having words at ringside.

Back from the break and Kaiser has Butch down in the ring, taunting him to his face. Butch with a headbutt and strikes. kaiser unloads with forearms but Butch drops him and sends him to the corner, then charges in with more offense. Butch continues focusing on the hurt left arm now. Butch with a German suplex and a stomp to the hands. Butch with a kick for a close 2 count.

Sheamus and Holland rally for Butch now, and the fans join in. Butch mounts Kaiser from behind with big strikes, then nails another quick double stomp. Butch goes to the top but Kaiser sends him face-first into the turnbuckle. Kaiser with a big enziguri in the corner, leaving Butch upside down. Kaiser charges with a dropkick while Butch is upside down. Kaiser then drops Butch on his head with a German suplex for another close 2 count. Kaiser stands tall and briefly poses but misses the running boot. Butch with an enziguri. Kaiser with an uppercut. Butch blocks the German suplex and kicks Kaiser in the side of the face to daze him while he’s sitting on the mat.

Butch charges but Kaiser catches him and drops him on his face again with an inverted suplex. Butch kicks out at 2. They tangle on the mat and Butch kicks Kaiser away. Kaiser looks to put Butch away but Butch bends the fingers back to break free, then snaps them. Butch then nails a Bitter End for the pin to win.

Winner: Butch

– After the match, The Brawling Brutes celebrate in the ring as the music hits. Gunther enters the ring and points at Sheamus, then removes his jacket for a pop. Sheamus also removes his jacket and hat, and drops his suspenders. Kaiser quickly rushes back in and holds Gunther back from a fight. Kaiser and Gunther exit the ring as Sheamus’ music starts back up. Sheamus and his crew taunt Gunther and Kaiser from the ring to end the segment.

– We go to part five of the Roman Reigns video package, narrated by Paul Heyman.

– Sami Zayn and The Usos are backstage, and Sami says his checklist for tonight’s celebration is all set. They’re ready to go out but Sami asks shouldn’t they wait for Roman Reigns and all go out together, as the entire Bloodline. Jey Uso asks him what he means by the entire Bloodline. Jey says Sami is getting real comfortable around here and he’s not blood yet. Jimmy Uso says tonight is about Roman, so they should go out there and introduce The Tribal Chief, put the spotlight on The Big Uce. They agree but Sami is hesitant. The Usos walk off and Sami follows a few seconds later. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the recent Instagram video from undefeated boxer Tyson Fury, who revealed that he will be ringside for WWE Clash at The Castle.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to host the Two-Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Sami hits the ring with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, and the ring has a black apron cover with various photos of Reigns on display on easels.

Sami takes mic and he’s hyped up as he welcomes everyone to the special celebration for Reigns. Sami asks if it’s OK that he hosts this thing since he got all dressed up and planned it. Jimmy tells him to do his thing. Sami looks at Jey and says he wouldn’t want anyone to accuse him of getting too comfortable. Sami goes to speak on Reigns but Jey interrupts and talks about how Reigns has dominated his opponents for the past two years. Jey goes on with his lines while Sami ad-libs in between. Jimmy asks Sami what he’s doing. Jey calls on the fans to stand… Sami motions for the crowd to get up.

Jey tells fans to put their 1’s in the sky to help welcome The Head of The Table, The Tribal Chief, The Needle Mover, God Mode himself – the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, our cousin… Roman Reigns. Sami and The Usos yell Reigns’ name out. A SUV arrives in the back garage parking lot, and we see this on the big screen. Reigns hops out to a pop in the arena. Reigns is suddenly laid out from out of nowhere, and we now see Drew McIntyre. Reigns was taken out with a Claymore Kick, sending him into the side of the car.

Sami meets Drew on the entrance-way but Drew levels him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew removes his shirt and we see the battle scars from last week’s assault by The Bloodline. Drew rushes the ring and The Usos attack but he clears the ring of them. The Reigns photos are also destroyed. Drew then runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down Sami and The Usos at ringside. Drew rolls Sami back in, then he tosses several steel chairs in. Sami grabs a chair and hits Drew with it as he comes back in. Drew then kicks the chair into Sami with a big Claymore, sending Sami back to the floor. Drew follows and slams Jimmy on top of the announce table, collapsing it. Drew stalks Jey at ringside now, then charges and sends him flying through the barrier with a Spear after mocking Reigns and how he signals for the Spear by yelling out.

Drew takes the mic and tells Reigns he will never stop. Drew says look around him – The Bloodline is torn apart, God Mode is deactivated and at Cardiff it comes down to he and Reigns and he will kick the head off Reigns, then Reigns will look up at the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The music hits as Drew poses to a pop now. We go to replays. Drew poses in the corner now as Cole hypes WWE Clash at The Castle one last time. The Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air with McIntyre posing in the corner.