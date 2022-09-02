Knockouts championship match confirmed for Bound For Glory

The undefeated Masha Slamovich will challenge for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title at Bound For Glory.

Last night’s Impact episode was headlined by Slamovich defeating Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo to become the new #1 contender to Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Slamovich vs. Grace was then confirmed for Bound For Glory.

Slamovich originally worked a few matches for Impact in 2019 and 2021, but since officially signing with the company in early 2022, she has won all 15 matches. Grace won the Knockouts World Title at Slammiversary on June 19 by defeating former champion Tasha Steelz and others in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match, and since then she has retained over Steelz, Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering in a Triple Threat, and Mia Yim.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)