Khan defends way how Thunder Rosa got treated compared to CM Punk

During a conference call with the press ahead of this Sunday’s All Out, Tony Khan was asked about how the company handled the announcements of their two main champions and the subsequent news of the interim titles.

Earlier this week, a user on social media posted a side-by-side video of CM Punk announcing his injury and the news of the interim AEW World title and that of Thunder Rosa and her injury announcement and change to the interim AEW Women’s title.

Punk’s in-ring promo went to over eight minutes long while Rosa was relegated to a backstage interview and was done in a minute or so.

Khan went on the defensive and said that they were not similar situations at all, adding that Punk and his promo was a better draw in ratings than Thunder Rosa. He also noted that he was told about Rosa’s injury just a few hours before Dynamite went on air so there was not enough time either.

The AEW President probably continued to get on Thunder Rosa’s bad book after he claimed that the four-way match between Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida for the interim AEW Women’s title has more interest from fans compared to Rosa vs Storm which was the original planned match at All Out. Ouch!