Katie Arquette speaks out about appearing for WWE and AEW on the same night

Katie Arquette, who appeared both on WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation this past Monday night, recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Arquette opened up about appearing on broadcasts for both WWE and AEW on the same night, facing Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bianca Belair, and more.

“This has been my fourth time back there, two of the other three times I wrestled against Jade and Serena. Those two times were very nerve-wracking. It put me in a position to keep my cool and show my worth. This time was different for me. It’s a bigger stage, there are more people involved, but it’s just another ring. It’s somewhere I know that I’m comfortable and it’s where I know I can excel. I felt more confident and more like myself. I went in there with more confidence and I think it showed this time.”

“It was surreal. The chance I got to even have a match live on RAW, then finding out who the opponents were, it was very surreal. I was blessed to get the opportunity. It felt good going in with both of them (Kayla Sparks and Dani Mo) to this match. Two people I’m familiar with and comfortable with.

“When we found out we were going up against Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, it was an incredible moment. It was a challenge, for sure. These were three women’s wrestlers who I’ve watched for quite some time now and three women’s wrestlers who I’d love to face one-on-one. The fact that I got a little bit of each of them was incredible. I hope to one day get another opportunity there, and who knows, maybe it will be me going after that RAW Women’s Championship.”

“I couldn’t believe I got another chance to showcase myself with AEW, AND the fact that WWE wanted to see what I could do and put me in a position to prove myself, it was just a surreal moment. People may not have known my name, but they may know my name now. That’s all I can ask for, just seeing where I could go, and any opportunity I can take advantage of.”

Arquette also revealed her future goals, praises Serena Deeb, and talks about wanting to wrestle Chelsea Green and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.