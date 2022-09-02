HBK and Triple H on Wade Barrett re-signing with WWE NXT

WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H say they are proud to have WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett re-sign with the company.

As noted last week, Barrett revealed that he has signed a new two-year contract extension with WWE.

In an update, Michaels took to Twitter and commented on Barrett staying with the company.

“Great to have to @StuBennett re-sign with @WWE and remain as one of the voices of #WWENXT each week! His in-ring experience adds an invaluable perspective to our brand and our talent! Thrilled to continue working together, Wade!!!! @WWENXT,” Michaels wrote.

Triple H responded to Michaels’ comments and added, “Proud to have @StuBennett on our broadcasting team and looking forward to many more years of working together! #WWENXT”

Barrett responded to Michaels and commented on how he feels privilege to work with NXT. He also thanked Michaels, Michael Cole and Vic Joseph.

“It’s a privilege to get to play a small part in such a kick-ass show as #WWENXT. Absolutely the best gig I’ve ever had. Love the show, love the people! Thanks for keeping me around! @ShawnMichaels @MichaelCole @VicJosephWWE [fist emoji],” Barrett wrote to Michaels.

Barrett also responded to Triple H and wrote, “Thank boss! Thrilled to be on the team.. onwards & upwards! #WWENXT”