Clash at the Castle notes

WWE reportedly has around 1,000 tickets left for Saturday’s Clash at The Castle event from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE has sold more than 65,000 tickets for Saturday’s big event. The stadium has a setup of more than 67,500 seats for the show.

A strong number of tickets to Clash at The Castle were sold in the last week, and it’s expected that WWE will have a packed, sold out house on Saturday.

On a related note, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H has arrived in Cardiff for the big weekend.

“Landed in Cardiff, Wales … #GetReady for #WWECastle,” he tweeted today with a photo of the WWE jet, seen below.