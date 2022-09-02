Cash Wheeler on what question he is most asked

Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.

“You know, it’s something that people ask us a lot now,” Wheeler said (per Wrestling Inc). “We did a meet-and-greet yesterday, and it’s the question we get asked the most. ‘Will you guys every do it again?’ I said, ‘The only way we’re gonna run it back this time is if it’s the finals of the Owen. Not the qualifiers, the finals.’”

Harwood added, about their bout, “When people talk about the Owen Hart tournament, that’s the match they talk about the most. Even though it wasn’t a tournament match, they forget that and this is the match they talk about the most.”

The two competed in a qualifying match for the 2022 Owen Hart tournament, with Harwood winning.