Bennett and Taven win the Impact world tag team championships

The OGK’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of Honor No More are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

This week’s taped Impact episode from Dallas, TX opened with The OGK defeating Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match was taped back on August 26. Maria Kanellis was banned from ringside due to Anderson defeating Bennett on the August 25 Impact.

This is the first title reign for Bennett and Taven in Impact. The Good Brothers won the titles back at Slammiversary on June 19 by defeating The Briscoes. They held the titles for 68 recognized days, in their third title reign.

Gallows and Anderson recently finished up with Impact, but there’s no word yet on their longterm future. They still have one Impact match left to air, which is against The Motor City Machine Guns.