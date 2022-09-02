Adam Cole return speculation

There’s new speculation on Adam Cole possibly returning to the ring at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Cole has been out of action since reportedly suffering a concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, in the Fatal 4 Way that saw IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White retain over Cole, Adam Page and Kazuchika Okada. Cole appeared on the August 3 edition of AEW Dynamite, when The Undisputed Elite returned and turned on The Young Bucks to seemingly launch some sort of feud, but they have not been seen since then.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Cole is expected to be healed up and ready to return to the ring. This has led to rumors on Cole possibly being The Joker entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out on Sunday.

The current All Out card includes the Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World Title shot with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker mystery entrant. There’s no word yet on if AEW is considering Cole for the role of The Joker, or if he’s been medically cleared to return yet.