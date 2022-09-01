Video: What happened after AEW Dynamite

The United Empire left The Elite laying after last night’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air.

The Dynamite main event saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeat IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to advance to All Out for the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. They will face the winners of Friday’s Rampage match between The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) and The Dark Order (Adam Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds).

As seen below, AEW released post-Dynamite footage that shows The United Empire attacking The Elite as Omega was giving a post-match speech.

Omega was speaking to the NOW Arena crowd, praising the Chicago crowd and promising to win the titles on Sunday, when Ospreay and Aussie Open came in from recovering at ringside to attack the trio. A steel chair was brought in and Ospreay tried to Pillmanize Omega’s neck but The Bucks made the save. Aussie Open then took out The Bucks, and Omega took out Omega with the Hidden Blade.

Ospreay then got down in Omega’s face and talked some trash before leaving, stopping to get in the face of a fan at ringside. The segment ends with The United Empire leaving as Brandon Cutler helps The Elite try to recover in the ring.