Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings for Saturday

A Saturday edition of AEW Dark was taped after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Wednesday night. The special episode will air this Saturday night on Youtube as the final show before All Out but AEW has not confirmed the start time yet. Here are full spoilers from the taping-

-Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo defeated GPA & Laynie Luck

-AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory defeated Jah-C & Storm Grayson

-Adam Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds defeated The Factory

-The Acclaimed defeated JPH & Invictus Khash

-Ruby Soho & Ortiz defeated Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki

-Trent, Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy defeated Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade