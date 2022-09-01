Possible date/location for AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear is currently planned for the weekend of Saturday 11/19 – Sunday 11/20. The past three Full Gear PPVs have been held on a Saturday, so that is the likely day for this year as well.

Full Gear is expected to be held in Newark, NJ this year, according to Fightful Select. AEW has ran the Prudential Center in Newark twice in the past, so that seems like the venue for Full Gear.

AEW should be confirming the Full Gear details soon, possibly as soon as All Out on Sunday.