News on The Undertaker

WWE officials are reportedly happy with how things are going with 2022 Hall of Famer The Undertaker in his post-retirement career.

It was announced this week that Taker’s “1 deadMAN SHOW” will be coming to Philadelphia during WWE Extreme Rules Weekend next month. A new report from PWInsider notes that word from within WWE says fans can expect a lot of similar events to be planned for the future, and that WWE officials have been working to come up with additional ways to use Taker going forward post-retirement.

Out of all the personalities that have moved on from a full-time career in the ring, who remain a big part of WWE’s licensing and marketing as a character, Taker is far above and beyond everyone else when it comes to engagement and popularity at this time. Due to this post-retirement buzz, WWE continues to develop additional ideas to tap into and play off the love for the Taker persona.