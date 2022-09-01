Mercedes Martinez injured

ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez is currently on the shelf with an injury.

AEW President Tony Khan noted during today’s All Out media call that Martinez is injured, but he did not provide any additional details, but did say she will be back soon.

There’s no word yet on how Martinez suffered the injury. She last wrestled on July 28 in Honolulu, HI as she defeated Jennacide to become the new Unify Kaimana Women’s Champion for the UCE Wrestling promotion. Martinez has been active in the gym as of late, according to her social media posts.

Martinez last wrestled for ROH when she successfully retained her title over Serena Deeb at Death Before Dishonor on July 23, but she worked the NEW Zero Fear event the next night, defeating Vita Von Starr. Martinez last appeared on AEW TV with a win over J-Rod on the July 19 edition of AEW Dark, which was taped on July 16.