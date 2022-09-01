Main event, other matches confirmed for All Out 2022

AEW finally confirmed the All Out main event last night on Dynamite, with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World title against CM Punk.

Mox signed an open contract, allowing anyone to come in and take him on. Later in the broadcast, CM Punk decided to go for it after friend Ace Steel urged him in front of the Chicago crowd to give it another shot just a week after losing the title in around three minutes.

The pay-per-view also had another addition with Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro teaming up to take on House of Black in a trios match.

The Zero Hour show, which now replaces the Buy-In broadcast, will see PAC defending the All-Atlantic title against Kip Sabian and Hook defending the FTW title against Angelo Parker.