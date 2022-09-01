Impact Wrestling Report, 9/1/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

We start with a highlight package from last weeks happenings. The tag team feud between The Good Brothers and Mike Bennett and Matt Taven is the story.

Match 1. Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers (Bullet Club) Vs Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (Honor No More)

Maria Kanellis walked her men out, but never made it past the ramp. She headed to the back. All four men quickly start brawling to start the match. Gallows proves to be the to much for the challengers and he disposes of both. Once Mike re-enters, he takes a solid beating via punches and shoulders in the corner. Anderson tags in as does Taven. Taven turns the tables with a spinning neck breaker. He follows it up with a dropkick. Bennett tags in and continues to work Anderson over in the corner. Taven interferes from the outside. Bennett begins to work the back and tag Taven back in. Anderson tries a comeback against both Taven and Bennett, but the tandem eventually gain an advantage with a Taven kick to the head. HNM trade tags and continue to keep Anderson from making a tag. Anderson finally reverses a suplex into a cradle knee buster. Gallows tags in takes his frustrations out on Taven and Bennett. He gets a two count off a pump handle sidewalk slam. They set up a Magic Killer, but Bennet makes the save. Bennett then breaks up another double team. After a proton pack, Honor No More pins Karl Anderson to become Champs by pinfall.

Winners and New World Tag Team Champions, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Maria joins them in celebration.\

We get another Killer Kelly vignette. This continues the feud with Tashia Steelz.

The entire crew from Honor No More celebrate backstage. Eddie Edwards still takes shots at PCO. Vincent defends PCO again. Vincent tells Eddie to go win the World Title. Vincent walks off. Maria says it is time for Kenny King to win the X Division title.

Match 2. Kenny King (with Maria from HNM) VS X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey

King seems very confident from the outset. Bailey’s typical quick start is not happening with King tonight. He lands a monster powerslam that hurt Bailey. Then he works over Bailey with chops. Bailey finally rannas King and then hits a swift kick. King bails to the floor, Bailey gets to the floor, but has his eyes raked and eats a head but. Bailey recovers to a series of rapid side kicks. King then suplexes Bailey into the ring apron and we go to break. Back from break, King is in control and lands a spine-buster. Bailey and King find there way to the top rope, Bailey pushes King off and dropkicks him. Bailey uses a barrage of kicks and standing shooting star press to put King on the mat. The official gets knocked to the floor in a strange exchange. King low blows Bailey and pins him, but there is no ref. Another ref comes out only to get a two count. Bailey lands a superkick. After climbing to the top, King greets him. They exchange blows and Bailey monkey flips King, but King grabs the ropes and rolls up Bailey for the win (or so it seems.)

Quickly the original ref says the pin will not stand and the match must continue. All of HNM entered and are now barred from ringside. The match now resumes. Bailey moon saults King on the floor from the top rope. Bailey misses a Lethal Weapon, but reverses a chin checker and rolls up King for the pin.

Winner and still X Division Champion, Mike Bailey

Brian Myers asks Scott D’Amore to retrieve his stolen belt. D’Amore says your the most professional wrestler, go get it yourself. Bhupinder Gujjar sneaks up and kicks him as he turns around and draps the belt across his chest as Myers looks up at the lights.

Jessica, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie all toast backstage. Rosemary cuts off Jessica’s celebrating saying she is ready to be there second to the ring when the face the tag team champions. Next week Jessica will second Taya in a match vs Chelsea Green to see if they can trust her.

Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis make there backstage debut next. They will face Bullet Club next week. Moose is heard arguing with Steve Maclin. They are trying to get on the same page about their main foe, Sami Callihan.

Mickie James is in the ring to address the crowd. She thanks the crowd and Impact Wrestling for letting her speak. She says she loves the business and gave 24 years of her life to it. She thanks the Impact fans for reminding her who she was after she was thrown out with the trash. (with WWE) She mentions some of her career highlights. She mentions how Chelsea Green beat her twice. She went home and had to clear her mind. She realized her dream is to make women’s wrestling just as important as men. She also expressed she doesn’t want to be anything other than the best in the game. She then says she is not retiring. She says she will earn a World Title match. She will not demand one. She says she is starting at the bottom of the roster and working her way back to the top. She says if loses at any time during the journey, she will retire.

Josh Alexander, Impact World Champion is interviewed by Gia backstage. He mentions he will not bet against Mickie. Gia then brings up challenger, Eddie Edwards. Josh says they have never fought one on one. He is looking forward to it. Eddie walks up and sits down next Josh on the couch he was at. Eddie wants Josh to join HNM even though they have a match coming up. He tells Josh that Impact is disrespecting him as the face of the company. Just then Heath runs in and attacks Eddie and the segment ends with officials pulling Heath off Eddie.

Scott D’Amore has a talk with Heath when we get back from the break. Scott tells him lets have a match next week, but he can’t attack him anymore. Josh Alexander has a talk with Heath telling him to not cut off his time with Eddie.

Match 3. Alex Zayne VS Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metalik in WWE) WINNER WILL FACE BAILEY FOR THE X-DIVISION TITLE

Dorada makes his Impact debut against the returning Alex Zayne. These two are prototypical aerial artists in the ring. They don’t have a tradition feel out moveset to start the match. They just start flying around until the match hits the floor. Zayne and Dorada exchange chops. Zayne drops Dorada on the back of his head on the apron. Zayne then drops the elbow on the apron. He then legdrops him from the apron to the floor. Zayne then flips from the ring to Dorada and he stands tall as we go to break.

Dorada is placed on the top rope as we return. Zayne fails suplexing him. Dorada walks the ropes into a crossbody. Zayne sails to the floor after missing a dive. Dorada walks the ropes and sentons Zayne on the floor. Dorada re-emters and sentons Zayne again after walking the ropes. He gets a two count. Zayne is bleeding from the mouth. Zayne blocks a Dorado Driver. He hits a big back elbow on Dorado. He places Dorado back on the top and rannas him to the floor. After a Baha Blast, Zayne gets a two count. Zayne kicks Dorada and climbs the ropes. He goes a 450, but Dorado and DDTs him and finishes him with a Dorada Driver.

Winner by pinfall, Dorada. Dorada will face Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship

Jordynne Grace, The Knockouts World Champion approaches Mickie James. She respectfully tells Mickie she can’t wait to face her when Mickie defeats everyone else on the roster. Grace then says she needs to find out who her next challenger is in the meantime.

Main Event. Match 4. Winner to determine the #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Championship. Deonna Purrazzo (with Chelsea Green) VS Masha Slamovich

They tie up to start the match. Slamovich and Purrazzo trade chops. Purrazzo rannas Masha. Slamovich hair tosses Deonna several times. Deonna then avoids a snowplow. Green interferes on the outside and Purrazzo takes advantage. We go to break.