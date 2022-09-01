Fozzy delays tour due to Chris Jericho larynx injury

Fozzy announced today that their Save The World tour dates for September have been postponed due to Chris Jericho suffering a severely bruised larynx at the 8/10 AEW Dynamite, which is where he lost to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Fozzy’s statement said Jericho is healing and the damage is not permanent but his doctor has recommended they postpone the first two weeks of the tour so that he can facilitate a full recovery. The band has moved the delayed tour dates to Spring 2023, and the tour will now resume on 9/29 in Charlotte, NC. Full details on the tour can be found at fozzyrock.com.

Jericho has not wrestled since the match with Moxley but he is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson at the AEW All Out PPV on Sunday.

Below is the full message from Fozzy posted to Instagram today-