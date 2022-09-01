Braun Strowman/WWE update

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is reportedly returning to WWE.

It was reported in late August how Strowman was one of the names being discussed for a WWE return now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that multiple sources have confirmed Strowman’s upcoming return as he is scheduled to be at Monday’s RAW in Kansas City.

It was noted last week how WWE sources had complimented Strowman on looking “ring ready” physically, saying he looks better now than he did when he was with WWE.

There is no word yet on what Strowman will be doing at RAW, but we will keep you updated.