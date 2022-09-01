Bobby Fish’s AEW contract already expired

Bobby Fish is officially a free agent.

It was reported on Wednesday night that Fish’s contract was expected to expire soon as the company was not renewing it. Now a new report from PWInsider.com says Fish’s AEW contract officially expired on Wednesday, August 31, and he is now a free agent.

Fish last appeared on AEW TV for the August 3 edition of Dynamite, when The Undisputed Elite returned. Fish, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly turned on The Young Bucks to seemingly launch some sort of feud, but they have not been seen since then. Fish spent some time on the shelf earlier this summer with an ankle injury following his June 17 Rampage loss to Darby Allin, but he returned to the ring with a win over Blake Li at the July 13 tapings for Dark: Elevation, which aired on the July 18 episode.

After being released from WWE on August 6, 2021, Fish debuted with AEW on October 6, 2021. It was announced that night after a loss to Sammy Guevara that he had signed with AEW. He eventually reunited with Cole and O’Reilly.