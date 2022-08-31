Update on Carmella

Carmella is expected back in the ring next month.

As we’ve noted, Carmella suffered an injury while working with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka at the August 6 WWE live event in North Charleston, SC. She reportedly hit her head on the ring post and went down, but was able to get back up and walk away on her own. She has not wrestled since then.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the belief within WWE is that Carmella will return to the road in September some time.

It was also noted that Carmella likely suffered a concussion.

Carmella just responded to a fan question this week about when she will be back, and she wrote, “I’m not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! [crossed fingers emoji] I miss y’all [heart emoji x 3]”

Carmella has not appeared on TV since teaming with Tamina Snuka for a loss to Asuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke on the July 28 edition of WWE Main Event. Her last RAW appearance came on July 18 when she came up short against Belair.