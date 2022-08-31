Tyson Fury to appear at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Undefeated boxing star Tyson Fury is reportedly set to appear at WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday.

A new report from GiveMeSport notes that Fury will be in attendance at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

WWE has not confirmed Fury for Clash at The Castle as of this writing, but Fury is reportedly in Cardiff for the WrestleFest convention this weekend, and the WWE event. It was noted that Fury likely will not be doing anything physical at Clash at The Castle, and that he may just appear in the crowd as he did for the SmackDown on FOX premiere in 2019.

The decision to keep Fury away from the WWE ring is likely due to the fact that he doesn’t want to risk an injury as he prepares to return to the boxing ring in the coming months. Despite announcing his retirement after the win over Dillian Whyte back in April, Fury has been training for a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

It was previously rumored that Fury would be involved with Clash at The Castle, possibly in a match with Drew McIntyre. Fury noted back in March that he’d likely be wrestling or appearing at WWE SummerSlam, then again at WWE Clash at The Castle in September. He also said there’s a “one million percent” chance he returns to WWE. Fury obviously did not appear at SummerSlam.

Fury and Drew McIntyre have previously teased a match against each other, and it’s rumored that they will have some sort of appearance together on Saturday, but that has not been confirmed. McIntyre is scheduled to headline Clash at The Castle against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fury noted in a post-fight press conference in April, after the win over Whyte, that he was looking to speak with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to get the match with McIntyre booked for Clash at The Castle.

“I got to speak to Vince and the boys, maybe make this happen. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me, I’d love to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff. I’d love to be back at center stage in the UK,” Fury said then.

Fury originally made WWE appearances back in 2019, then made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Braun Strowman by count out. Fury then worked the November 8, 2019 edition of SmackDown from Manchester, England, where he and Strowman teamed up to take out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.