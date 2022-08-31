Tony Khan says AEW roster will be “strongest” and “best” after All Out

Appearing on Busted Open Radio as he does every week, AEW President Tony Khan said that the AEW roster will be the “strongest” and “best” it has ever been after All Out.

Khan described the string of injuries that affected several of his top stars as the biggest “star-studded injury list” in the history of professional wrestling, with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and CM Punk to name a few all sidelined at the same time.

He refrained from expanding on what he meant by strongest and best and urged fans to watch All Out this Sunday to see what he means by that.

With no main event announced yet, Khan also said that tonight’s Dynamite will shed more light on the card and promised fans that once complete, this All Out card will be amazing.