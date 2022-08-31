Tony Khan comments on AEW’s talent roster, T-BAR remembers Brodie Lee
– Tony Khan says AEW will have its best roster after All Out:
“By Sunday at All Out and in general, it’s going to be strongest and best the roster has ever been. People will have to watch All Out to see what I mean by that.”
(Via Busted Open Radio)
– T-BAR remembers Brodie Lee
Seeing #WorldsCollide making a comeback makes me very happy because it holds an extra special place in my heart. What a great guy with a great family. Such a wonderful legacy in and out of the ring. pic.twitter.com/yOOoNFP8QO
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) August 31, 2022