The Undertaker’s one man show announced for Philadelphia before Extreme Rules

WWE announced the following today-

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW comes to Philadelphia on Oct. 7

WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia ahead of WWE Extreme Rules. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his WWE Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets are currently available and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.