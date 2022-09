The 9/5 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped tonight in Chicago before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Julia Hart defeated Alice Crowley

-Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Renny D & Jordan Kross

-Serena Deeb defeated Nikki Victory

-Private Party defeated JDX & Brandon Gore. Matt Hardy came out to the stage and acknowledged Private Party after the match

-Skye Blue defeated Diamante

-Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata