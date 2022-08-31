Several WWE Superstars return to NXT for final Worlds Collide hype

Several WWE Superstars appeared on NXT on USA Network last night to promote this Sunday’s Worlds Collide show, giving pep talks to others who will be part of the show and in some cases, even challenging for titles.

Former NXT champions Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa, former NXT UK champions Gunther and Butch, former NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler, former NXT UK Women’s champion Rhea Ripley, former NXT North American champion Ricochet, along with brand alumni Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop all appeared on the show in backstage segments or in front of fans.

Their appearances gave NXT Worlds Collide that big show feel as each talked about the importance on winning for their respective brand, or in some cases, continent.

Meanwhile, Ricochet will be on the card as he challenges Carmelo Hayes for the North American title and Nikki and Doudrop will go for the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.