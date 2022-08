WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will reportedly be a Premium Live Event this year.

A new report from PWInsider notes that current plans call for NXT Halloween Havoc to take place on Saturday, October 22.

It’s believed that Halloween Havoc 2022 will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

This will be the next NXT special event following this Sunday’s Worlds Collide show, which is also taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.