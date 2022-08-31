NWA Hard Times main event announced

The main event has been announced for the upcoming NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend his title against Matt Cardona at the pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 12 from New Orleans.

Cardona vs. Murdoch was made after Tuesday’s NWA Power saw Ricky Steamboat help make the announcement, only to be interrupted by Cardona.

Cardona previously relinquished the title at Alwayz Ready back in June due to a torn biceps. Murdoch won the title in a Fatal 4 Way that night to begin his second reign. Murdoch’s first reign was ended by Cardona back in February. NWA owner Billy Corgan had promised to give Cardona and his associates title shots if he gave up the title at Alwayz Ready, and now Cardona is cashing in.

Murdoch retained his title over NWA World Television Champion Tyrus at the NWA 74 pay-per-view this past weekend, while Cardona was defeated by Rolando Freeman in an upset. Cardona faced Freeman on Power last night, in a No DQ rematch, but lost again, thanks to Murdoch.