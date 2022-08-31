New championship matches announced for NXT Worlds Collide

Several new matches have been announced for Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide special event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE has announced that the pre-show will air at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday, and then the main show will begin at 4 PM EST.

RAW’s Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have been announced for Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide event.

Tonight’s Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeat Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match. After the match, Chance and Carter talked about being fighting champions and said they will be throwing a parking lot party at Worlds Collide this Sunday. They were then interrupted by Doudrop and Nikki to a major pop and a “welcome back!” chant from the crowd. Doudrop proposed that instead of dancing in the parking lot on Sunday, the two teams dance in the ring. Nikki then suggested they do it with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line. The two teams then shook hands in the middle of the ring, and the heels held on and pulled the champions closer for the tense face-off. WWE then officially announced Doudrop and Nikki vs. Chance and Carter for Worlds Collide, with the titles on the line.

Tonight’s NXT also saw Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend win a six-person match over Fallon Henley and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Later in the show, Gallus (The Coffey Brothers, Wolfgang) defeat The Diamond Mine (Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) in six-man action after a distraction by Roderick Strong at ringside. After the six-man match, Pretty Deadly rushed the ring and teamed with Gallus to beat down The Diamond Mine. Jensen and Briggs then ran down to help The Diamond Mine, and this led to the whole locker room emptying out as a massive brawl continued in the ring and at ringside.

WWE then officially announced NXT Tag Team Champions Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of The Diamond Mine vs. Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen.

SmackDown’s Ricochet has also been announced for Worlds Collie, in the NXT North American Championship match.

Tonight’s NXT featured Hayes and Trick Williams insulting Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph at the end of the show, upset because Hayes was not announced for a Worlds Collide bout. Hayes went on about being disrespected and said all the talk about unifying titles means nothing because he did that 8 months ago. He declare that he would not be taking his talents to Worlds Collide and would not be defending this weekend because no one else is on his level, or even under him. Hayes went on with the mic until Ricochet interrupted to a big pop. Ricochet said he returned to NXT on official business because Worlds Collide needs a little bit of blue brand on it. He gave Hayes some praise for his work but said when it comes to the four corners of the ring, Hayes can’t do it like Ricochet. The back & forth continued on the mic until Ricochet said no one remembers any of Hayes’ title defenses, so he figured he’ come back to NXT to give them something to remember, a Hayes match they will remember. Ricochet then declared that he will become a two-time NXT North American Champion on Sunday. Trick tried to hit Ricochet with a cheap shot, but he ducked and ended up taking out both Trick and Hayes. Ricochet raised the title belt over Hayes and talked some trash, then knelt down in his face and left him with the title as the Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT went off the air. WWE then announced Ricochet vs. Hayes for Worlds Collide, with the title on the line.

Here is the updated Worlds Collide lineup for Sunday-

* NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ricochet

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (C) vs. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H

* Championship Unification Elimination Fatal 4-Way: NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (C) vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (C)

* Championship Unification Triple Threat: NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura (C) vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose (C)

* Championship Unification Match: NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker