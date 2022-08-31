Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara update

Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara reportedly squashed their issues backstage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL before the All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

As we’ve noted, Kingston made headlines last week after it was revealed that he was suspended for two weeks following a backstage physical altercation with Guevara at the AEW Rampage Quake By The Lake tapings in Minneapolis earlier this month. You can click here for full details on what led to the incident, what happened backstage, Kingston’s initial comments, and more. You can also click here for the full statement issued by Guevara on the matter.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the Kingston-Guevara drama appears to have ended, at least behind-the-scenes, as the two settled the beef backstage before Dynamite.

There’s no word yet on the context of what was said, but it was noted that they had a conversation, shook hands, and decided to move on from the issues that led to the backstage altercation in Minneapolis earlier this month, which ended with Kingston’s two week suspension that ended last week.

Guevara reportedly voiced his displeasure over the physical altercation while backstage, but it didn’t look like the situation would really be rectified until the story leaked to the media, and things actually cooled down after that. It was also said that Kingston accepted full responsibility for his actions backstage, which he has also done publicly on multiple occasions. One AEW source noted that they believe Kingston and Guevara are smart enough to make money off the situation and work with one another, and didn’t feel as if things ever got so bad that they wouldn’t.

Kingston vs. Guevara was nixed from the AEW All Out card. It was announced on Tuesday that Kingston will face Tomohiro Ishii on the All Out Zero Hour pre-show, but there’s no word on if Guevara will be added to the card. This new report notes that Guevara is planned for All Out Weekend in some capacity, but no details were provided.